Mon Oct 19, 2020
Experienced teachers

There is no doubt that teachers are the backbone of any nation. However, schools and colleges should also exercise care when they’re hiring teachers. In many private schools, students who have just passed their matriculation examinations are offered a teaching position.

Since they have no formal training and experience of teaching, they struggle to teach. It is the responsibility of schools to ensure that only experienced teachers are hired.

Imran Sattar

Turbat

