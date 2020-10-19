tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
There is no doubt that teachers are the backbone of any nation. However, schools and colleges should also exercise care when they’re hiring teachers. In many private schools, students who have just passed their matriculation examinations are offered a teaching position.
Since they have no formal training and experience of teaching, they struggle to teach. It is the responsibility of schools to ensure that only experienced teachers are hired.
Imran Sattar
Turbat