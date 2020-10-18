Govt to develop partnerships with donors to support blind persons: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE : Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed resolve to develop partnerships with philanthropists’ organisations for the support of blind persons on the event of the World Sight Day at an awareness conference organised by the Mayo Hospital Ophthalmology Department here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor King Edward Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Medical Superintendent Mayo Hospital Dr Tahir Khalil, Dr Latif, Professor Dr Ayesha Shaukat, representatives of welfare and philanthropists organisations and a large number of students were present.

CEO Mayo Hospital Dr Asad Aslam Khan underscored the importance of World Sight Day and thanked the minister for her participation. Other speakers paid tribute to Dr Yasmin Rashid for her immense services during the Corona Pandemic.

Speaking to the participants, the minister said, “People suffering eye diseases deserve special attention and I appreciate Dr Asad Aslam Khan for arranging a very important event. He has rendered immaculate services in this area. We are keen to work with welfare organisations and philanthropists to support blind people in Punjab. In order to create awareness on eye diseases, an awareness campaign will be run very soon. The day gives us a reminder to take special care of patients facing eye diseases. Sight is a great blessing of God and we are providing top quality services to patients with eye and sight disorders. Our doctors rendered great services to humanity during the Corona Pandemic and Allah Almighty always rewards hard work.”

Professor Asad Aslam Khan said that the minister has always provided mentoring and guidance. He thanked her for setting targets on eye diseases in the Punjab Health Sector Strategy. Vice Chancellor KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal said new research programmes are being initiated in the university. He paid rich tribute to the minister for exceptional work during the Corona Pandemic and also acknowledged the services of Professor Asad Aslam Khan.