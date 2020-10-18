Opposition trying to create anarchy: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the opposition is trying to create anarchy in the country just to protect their looted money.

The chief minister said these are the rejected and defeated elements. He maintained that nation is fully aware and these elements cannot hoodwink the public anymore. Usman Buzdar said that decisions are being taken in the interest of the country and the nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said despite the threat of the second wave of coronavirus, holding public gathering is numbness of opposition parties. He said opposition leaders did not care about the lives of people and only give priority to their personal interests.

bomb disposal unit: The Punjab government has taken an important step to safeguard the lives and property of people besides timely curbing terrorist activities by providing new modern Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles equipment with the latest technology to Bomb Disposal Squad.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inspected the new bomb disposal vehicles during a handing over ceremony and saw modern equipment installed in these vehicles.

He handed over the bomb disposal vehicles to the Bomb Disposal Commander of eight districts concerned.

These modern Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles are equipped with modern equipment including bomb disposal suites, mine detector and disrupters.

Usman Buzdar said that the vehicles equipped with modern facilities and equipment will further enhance the capabilities of the Bomb Disposal Unit in the district concerned and lives and property of the citizens can be protected.

The CM said that bomb disposal response vehicles will be provided to every district of Punjab.

He lauded the services of Bomb Disposal Unit staff in the war against terrorism. Usman Buzdar lauded the performance of Civil Defence Punjab.

The Chief Minister was informed that Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles are already available in 12 districts of Punjab and with the availability of new Bomb Disposal Response Vehicles in 8 more districts, the scope of Bomb Disposal Unit has been extended to 20 districts. Minister Raja Basharat, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Information and others were present.