Four suspects arrested for killing man, dumping his body

Four suspects were arrested on Saturday for their alleged involvement in murdering a man and his body.

According to Bin Qasim SHO Owais Warsi, the body of a man, aged between 22 to 23 years, was found in bushes in Karim Bukhsh Mari Goth on October 13.

The body was transported to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. He said the man, identified as Naseem Mullah, was brutally stabbed to death.

The police have registered an FIR (No 505/20) under the Section 302/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The officer, along with the intelligence wing of the police station, arrested Shaukat Ali, Irshad alias Dola, Hassan Nazar and Suriya Jabbar. The suspects, during the initial investigation, admitted to the crime and they were later handed over to the investigation wing for further questioning.

SIU arrests suspect

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi police claimed to have arrested a suspect for his alleged involvement in the killing a man.

The police said Noman, along with his two companions, shot and injured Shahzad during a mugging bid in the SITE area on September 28. The man later died during treatment at a hospital. Snatched cell phones, a motorcycle and arms had been recovered from his possession.