Dr Yasmin Rashid orders steps to control dengue

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Friday ordered the departments concerned to take emergency measures to control dengue in the province. She said this while presiding over the cabinet committee meeting on dengue control and prevention held at the Civil Secretariat here.

The minister reviewed dengue control activities in the province and expressed her apprehension on the increase in the number of patients and termed it alarming. She said that all suspected patients were being tested whereas over 9,000 dengue larvae had been detected by surveillance teams in the last one week. She said the people could contact helpline 1033 for guidance.

She directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally supervise surveillance activities and the Punjab Healthcare Commission must increase inspection of hospitals.

She directed to ensure availability of medicines in all hospitals, and said there must be no shortage of medicines in hospitals. The minister ordered the anti-dengue teams to identify hotspots, so that larvicidal activities could be carried out. She directed the PITB to update and analyse data on a daily basis.

The SOPs of the Dengue Expert Advisory Group must be implemented, she directed. The minister asked all departments to work in synergy to control dengue in Punjab. She appealed to the people to keep their homes, offices and shops clean.

She said the government was making the all-out efforts to control dengue and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. Earlier, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (r) Usman Younis apprised the minister of activities on dengue prevention. Other departments concerned also shared their respective activities in the meeting.