HABIBMETRO lights up its flagship building for Breast Cancer Awareness

KARACHI: October is internationally known as the breast cancer awareness month, or Pinktober. In Pakistan, 40,000 women succumb to the disease every year.

The aim is to spread awareness regarding breast cancer and educate people regarding the symptoms of the cancer to enable early detection; which can greatly reduce the fatalities from this cancer.

To increase awareness of the deadly disease and to equip those at risk to fight it better, HABIBMETRO lit up its flagship building (called the HBZ Plaza) which is located at the entrance of the Pakistan’s financial street (I.I.Chundrigar Road), in pink color.

It was a spectacle for the onlookers and passersby as the elegant HBZ glass tower glistened with the pink lights, spreading the message of this noble cause. In addition to this, the Bank is in process of conducting country-wide physical and virtual wellness sessions for its female staff.

The Bank also celebrated a Pink Day at its head office, various branches and regional offices with its staff participating with pink masks and ribbons.****