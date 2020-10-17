CM Mahmood Khan says govt committed to developing merged districts

BARA: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said that the provincial government was utilising all resources for the uplift of the tribal districts.

He was addressing a gathering after performing the ground-breaking of 35 kilometer-long Dawatoi-Supraral-Kachkol road in Tirah valley in Khyber tribal district. The chief minister visited Tirah valley along with Corps Commander Peshawar Lt-Gen Noman Mahmood. Dawatoi-Kachkol road will be completed next year. On completion, the project will provide improved transport facilities to around 40,000 population of the area.

Due to its strategic importance, it will also play a vital role in the development of the area by boosting trade activities. Later, the chief minister along with the corps commander also inaugurated the newly-constructed building of Tirah Educational Complex, which has the capacity of providing accommodation to a total of 130 students and 30 teaching staff.

Provincial minister Anwar Zeb, Special Assistant to CM Kamran Bangash and elected representatives from tribal districts were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the chief minister addressed a jirga of tribal elders in Painda Chena of Tirah valley. In his address, Mahmood Khan termed the development of tribal districts as the top priority of his government and said that the government was utilising all resources for the purpose. He said that tribal people had suffered a lot in war against terrorism and government was aware of their miseries and difficulties, adding that government was taking solid measures to address their grievances and difficulties. Mahmood Khan said that being chief minister of the province he was raising his voice at all the platforms for the rights of the tribal people, adding that the provincial government was making efforts to ensure the availability of Annual Development Funds worth Rs100 billion for the tribal districts.

He added that jirgas would be held at subdivision level to resolve the problems being faced by tribal people while the traditional jirga system would remain intact in tribal districts and necessary legislation had been conducted for this purpose.

He said that work on construction of various roads infrastructure in Khyber district was underway which on completion would usher a new era of prosperity in the area. He continued that work on Jabba Dam project had been started whereas feasibility study for the construction of Bara Dam would soon be conducted. He added that these projects once completed would solve the issue of water and electricity and enhance the agricultural productivity in the region.