Wed Oct 14, 2020
AFP
October 14, 2020

India claims cow dung chip protects against radiation

World

AFP
October 14, 2020

NEW DELHI: An Indian government unit established to develop soaps and medicinal products from cow dung has branched out with a "chip" it claims can protect people from cellphone radiation. Without explaining how the technology works, the head of the National Cow Commission -- set up last year -- said the device could simply be placed inside a mobile phone’s protective cover.

