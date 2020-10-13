close
Tue Oct 13, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

HRCP to monitor rally

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 13, 2020

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) will monitor the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s rally, scheduled to be held in Gujranwala on 16 October, said a press release here Monday. The statement stated that the HRCP believed that the state’s willingness to protect freedom of peaceful assembly was a robust indicator of its commitment to democracy, pluralism and social change. If Pakistan is to expand the shrinking space available to civil society, it is imperative that citizens in every part of the country are able to express their political opinions collectively—and to challenge dominant views—without fear of reprisal.

Latest News

More From Lahore