‘Telecom sector can generate jobs’

KARACHI: Telecommunication sector could produce abundant employment opportunities and promote business activities through innovative solutions, a statement quoted an official of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), as saying on Monday.

Exchanging views with a team of Mobilink’s Jazz Business during its visit to KCCI, KCCI President M Shariq Vohra underscored the need to make collective efforts so that the end-users, particularly those from the business and industrial community, could benefit from innovative solutions.

KCCI and Mobilink Jazz team also discussed salient features of a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which will soon be signed between the two organisations to enhance cooperation.