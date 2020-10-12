Pervez Khattak says now PM’s focus on price-hike, unemployment

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Sunday expressed the hope that the situation would improve as Prime Minister Imran Khan had now turned his focus towards controlling price-hike and unemployment in the country. “There is now no space for the corrupt as Prime Minister Imran Khan even did not spare his close friend Jehangir Khan Tareen and others,” the defence minister said this while speaking at a party joining gathering here. On this occasion, Riaz Khan, Sayyar Khan, Shah Zaman, Salim Khan, Muhammad Ishaq and others along with their families and scores of relatives and friends quit respective political parties and announced joining PTI. This is a glaring example of huge trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and in me that people are quitting other political parties and joining the PTI in droves, said Pervez Khattak. He said that the premier could not be blackmailed through pressure tactics, agitation and public meetings, hence the leaders of the opposition parties should wait for general elections to be held in 2023. The defence minister said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement would collapse soon as the masses were fed up with the old faces. Pervez Khattak gave a piece of advice to the leaders of the opposition parties to forget about personal ego and interest and work for the betterment of people and development of the country.