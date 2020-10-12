Goldsmith robbed of Rs2.4m in Swabi

SWABI: A leader of goldsmith association, known as Anjuman-e-Zagaran Jalsai, was deprived of Rs2.4 million in broad day light in Chota Lahor tehsil here on Sunday, police said.

Within the last few days, it was the second incident of its kind. Earlier, one such incident occurred in Kalu Khan where robbers robbed a shop of medicine at gunpoint.

Haji Ahmad Ali, president of the goldsmith union, said that he was at his shop when two masked men reached there on a motorcycle while holding pistols. “They threatened to kill me, ordered me to stay silent, face the wall and started collecting gold and cash,” he said.

The collected Rs1900,000 worth of gold, Rs25,000 worth of silver, Rs400,000 cash, a pistol, and precious mobile phone before escaping from the scene.

He registered a First Information Report against unidentified robbers in Chhota Lahor Police Station.

When contacted, the police said that they had started investigations.

The District Sarafa and Jewellers Association members held an emergency meeting in Jalsai, demanding the police to trace and the two robbers and recover the snatched gold, cash and other valuables from them.

The meeting was presided over by president of association, Rawaz Ali Yousafzai. Yousafzai later told this correspondent that if the police failed to meet their demand, they would adopt their own line of action.

Accident: Meanwhile, a motorcyclist was killed when his bike collided with an auto-rickshaw on Sunday, the police said.

The incident occurred on Swabi-Mardan road and the deceased was identified as Asif Zia, 22.

An FIR has been registered against the driver in Kalu Khan Police Station.