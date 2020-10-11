PPP leader says govt has failed to deliver

MULTAN: South Punjab Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) president Syed Ahmed Mehmood Saturday condemned the PTI-led government’s domestic and foreign policies, especially its stance on the Kashmir issue.

Talking to reporters, the PPP leader said the party opposed all government actions against the opposition leadership.

He said reshuffling in federal cabinet indicated the inner situation of the PTI-led government.

Syed Ahmed Mehmood said total debt of the country has reached upto 80 percent of the total income of the country and the industrial sector is closing down and inflation and unemployment are increasing fast across the country.

He said Federal Board of Revenue has failed to achieve targets in the first financial quarter and investors lost Rs 481 billion in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

He said bad governance has become a key threat to national integrity.

The PPP leader said life-saving drugs are not available in hospitals and the masses are dying with coronavirus and dengue, but the government is oblivious of the situation prevailing in the country.

He said regular increase in electricity prices is tantamount to looting the people and the PTI-led government has planned to fleece more Rs 54 billion from the masses under the pretext of a new order.

The PPP leader said the Kashmir issue would be resolved with practical measures, not only with speeches.

HE urged Prime Minister Imran Khan not to use Kashmir issue to gain cheap fame. He said the speeches of the PM have further complicated the Kashmir issue.

He said Indian intentions are not good about the country but the government is not taking it in a serious way. He said such weaknesses of our political leadership will hurt the feelings of the people of Indian-held Kashmir (IHK).

Performance of price magistrates criticised: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamer Khattak Saturday chaired a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates and expressed dissatisfaction over their performance.

He asked price control magistrates to visit markets instead of sitting at their offices. He said any excuse about poor performance will not be tolerated again.

The DC directed the price magistrates to sen profiteers to jail instead of imposing fines. He also ordered crackdown on hoarders adding that government has issued orders for strict action against those involved in artificial inflation.

He asked market committee to check the register of commodities stocked at vegetable and grain markets.

The DC was briefed that price control magistrates have raided and imposed Rs 528,000 fine on profiteers during last ten days.

The six illegal profiteers were also arrested during this period.