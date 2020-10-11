ICCI team visits Station Headquarters

Islamabad : President ICCI, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan visited Station Headquarters Rawalpindi along with newly elected office bearers and other key members of ICCI, says a press release.

Station Commander, Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Deputy Station Commander, Colonel Yousaf warmly welcomed the delegation. Fatima Azeem (SVP), Abdul Rehman Khan (VP) Mian Akram Farid (Founder Group Chairman) Raja Hassan Akhtar and Shakeel Munir, executive members of ICCI also accompanied the president.

During the meeting President reiterated his firm resolve to deliver up to the expectations of the business community of Islamabad. He also paid tribute to Pak Army for under taking huge projects in the development and improvement of twin cities in particular and Pakistan in general. He also greatly appreciated and thanked the Army for all of their efforts and sacrifices towards creating stability within the region.

The Station Commander vowed the perpetuity in support of business community by the Pak Army. He also informed the delegation about the ongoing and future projects in the twin cities for the improvement of infrastructure which will consequently play a pivotal role in the enhancement of business opportunities. On the occasion, construction of ring road joining twin cities, commencement of extension of Islamabad expressway till Rawat including interchanges at important points and near completion of expansion bridge at GT Road, Sawan, Rawalpindi, were discussed.