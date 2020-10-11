KMC likely to complete Shahrah-e-Pakistan’s revamp next week

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is expected to complete the laying of tiles on footpaths along Shahrah-e-Pakistan and the removal of encroachments from the thoroughfare next week.

Tree plantation on the main road’s green belts and on both sides of it is also under way. Shahrah-e-Pakistan, according to a statement issued by the KMC, will witness positive change once encroachments are removed.

Karachi Administrator Iftikhar Ali Shallwani visited the Teen Hatti, Ayesha Manzil and Water Pump localities on Saturday. Parks Director General Taha Saleem, Culture & Sports Senior Director Syed Khursheed Shah, Chief Engineer Najeeb Ahmed and other officials accompanied him.

Shallwani said work will continue for making roads motorable, adding that tree plantation, clean-up and removal of encroachments will take place side by side. He said the municipal corporation is keeping in touch with all the civic departments, adding that all the works are being carried out jointly.

The administrator said that clean-up and tree plantation are under way at the Frere Hall, the Burns Garden, the Sir Syed Park, the Bagh Ibne Qasim and other parks of the city. “The KMC’s parks will soon provide all possible facilities to families and other visitors.”

He said that tree plantation will not only increase the beauty of the city but also help reduce air pollution.

He added that directives were issued for the reconstruction of the roads damaged during heavy rains, while the expansion joints of flyovers were also being replaced to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Shallwani also planted saplings on the occasion. He ordered that besides the Neem and Peepal trees, others should also be planted. The plantation campaign will be completed within a week.

The administrator asked other institutions to cooperate with the KMC in clean-up, plantation and other works.