Two commit suicide in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: Two people, including a woman, committed suicide over domestic issues. Muhammad Riaz of Gulzar Colony, Faisalabad, and Moona Bibi of Chak Jhumra separately consumed poisonous pills over domestic issues and died instantly. Meanwhile, minor Muhammad Abdullah of Ghausia Colony died in a road accident. Abdullah was playing in the street when a speeding tractor-trolley hit him.

BANDITS SHOT DEAD DRIVER: Bandits Friday shot dead a truck driver during a dacoity bid. The gunmen signalled Ghulam Mustafa to stop, but he ignored the signal and sped his truck. Muhammad Ali and Zulfiqar Ahmad were also traveling with him. The bandits opened indiscriminate fire, killing Mustafa on the spot and Muhammad Ali and Zulfiqar Ahmad sustained injuries near Shah Kot. The bandits fled after depriving the people of more than two dozen vehicles.

COVID-19 TESTS TO BE CONDUCTED AT GCUF: The Faisalabad Health Authorities Friday decided to conduct Covid-19 tests of the staff and students of the GC University, Faisalabad under a phased program.

The health staff would conduct coronavirus tests of teachers and 100 students daily and would forward the samples to government Laboratory for minute analysis.

The district health authorities have urged teachers and students of the GCUF to extend cooperation in this regard. The plan is underway to conduct coronavirus tests of teachers and students of the other universities functioning in populous Faisalabad city.