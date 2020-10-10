‘Efforts on for 2,800-kanal land for LGH’

LAHORE:National Standing Committee on Health Member Dr Seemi Bukhari has said the longstanding demand to provide land for the Lahore General Hospital and Ameer Uddin Medical College will be considered sympathetically and efforts will be made to provide 2,800 kanal land by the prime minister.

According to a press release, Dr Seemi Bukhari said that the request would be acceded to so that the future needs of this institution could be met efficiently. Dr Seemi Bukhari made this announcement while reviewing the steps taken at LGH for diagnosis, treatment, prevention and public awareness of patients suffering from corona and dengue.

She also visited various departments of the hospital and inquired about the facilities available to the patients and their families. She admired the observance of discipline in the hospital. Appreciating the performance of Postgraduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Mohammad Al-freed Zafar, she said such officers were an asset to the government. Dr Seemi Bukhari said that Pakistanis living abroad also benefited from the helpline set up at PGMI and LGH during the corona epidemic. She further said that she would submit the suggestions of medical experts to the federal government regarding the current wave of corona and the steps taken to understand it.