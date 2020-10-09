Eight held after minor girl’s body found in Charsadda

Ag INP

PESHAWAR: Police made eight arrests on Thursday after the body of a two-year-old girl — abducted some days ago — was found in the fields of Charsadda town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported.

Police believe the girl was sexually assaulted before being murdered and that her body bore marks of torture. A preliminary report provided by the district headquarters hospital confirmed that she was raped.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Shoaib said the child was abducted on Tuesday and her body was found the next day. He said medical examiners also found animal “claw marks” on the body.

The DPO said geo-fencing of the crime scene had been carried out and the girl’s DNA samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory and the results are awaited. A case has been registered with clauses of kidnapping and murder included.

A special investigation team under Superintendent of Police (SP) Darwesh Khan has been formed to investigate the matter. The girl’s father said the family has no enmity with anyone and his daughter was very innocent. He urged authorities to immediately arrest the culprit.

In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has noted with concern reports of the incident and ordered the inspector general of police to ensure the speedy arrest of the culprit. The director-general of law and human rights Dr Asad Ali also took notice of the crime. He formed a committee to conduct an independent inquiry with director for human rights Naseem Khan appointed as its head.