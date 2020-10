PAF jets land on Motorway as part of exercise

ISLAMABAD: The PAF fighter aircraft landed on the Islamabad-Lahore Motorway as it carried out Road Runway operations on Wednesday. Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed was the chief guest on the occasion.

On arrival, he was received by Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command. Fighter jets along with trainer aircraft from various squadrons of PAF participated in the exercise. After landing on the carpeted road, the aircraft were refueled before taking off for their respective bases.

Interacting with the participating ground and aircrew, the federal minister said that PAF is respected for its professionalism.Air Vice Marshal Zaffar Aslam acknowledged the close coordination and support of various civil and military departments especially National Highway Authority, FWO and Motorway Police, whose assistance played an instrumental role in conduct of this exercise. The exercise was aimed at preparing PAF combat crew for utilisation of vast network of highways for conducting air operations during warlike situations.