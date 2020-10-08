36 Pak-Turk Maarif students get scholarship in Turkey

Islamabad : This year YTB has awarded 36 positions to the Pak-Turk Maarif students and has placed them in esteemed business, medical, social sciences, fine arts, natural sciences and engineering universities of Turkey, says a press release.

This is the highest number of scholarships that the Turkish government has awarded to Pakistani students in any academic year.

Türkiye Burslari is administered by presidency for Turks abroad and related communities (YTB) and it is a prestigious scholarship that covers all educational, traveling, stationery, living, health and accommodational expenses of the students including a handsome amount of stipend per month.

Pak-Turk Maarif is sending more than 60 students to Turkey this year on fully and partially funded scholarship programs. These students will go to Turkey as an ambassador of Pakistan and will play their good role to bring the two nations closer. The knowledge and skills they will acquire in Turkey will enable them to contribute to a more stable and prosperous Pakistan.

Launched in 2012, Türkiye Burslari is a government funded scholarship programme that has been designed for outstanding international students from all over the world and to provide them full-time scholarship opportunities for all levels of higher education in the most prestigious Turkish universities.