Poultry farmers’ issues to be solved: Mian Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed the authorities concerned to solve the poultry farmers’ problems.

Genuine problems of the poultry farmers will be solved on a priority basis, he assured a delegation of Broiler Farmers Association Punjab which called on him here on Wednesday. Earlier, the delegation head Sardar Tajammal Hussain, chairman of the association, apprised the minister of the problems being faced by the poultry industry. He said Covid-19 epidemic and increase in production cost have adversely affected the industry in the province and there is a dire need of the government support to protect the industry from collapse. He said that by saving the industry from collapse, the government will ensure availability of cheap and quality protein to the public, otherwise, it will result in further malnourishment to the already under-nourished population in the country.

The government should cooperate with the poultry industry by giving relief to it, the delegates demanded. Aslam Iqbal said the government will support poultry farmers for provision of protein at low price to the masses.

OPC: Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Chairperson, Ch Waseem Akhtar on Wednesday said that resolving the issues of Overseas Pakistanis was Commission’s top priority and its doors were always open for them. Listening to the complaints of Pakistani expatriates in his office on Wednesday, Ch Waseem said OPC was working in line with the directions passed by Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Concrete steps are being taken to increase the work efficiency of the commission. District Overseas Pakistanis Committees have been made more functional and their performance is reviewed on regular basis personally by him, he added. He assured the complainant that their complaint would be forwarded to the authority concerned and he would personally follow up the progress.

A student from Kyrgyzstan had lodged a complaint about the treatment done by their own government as their universities had been temporarily blacklisted by Pakistan Medical Commission (erstwhile Pakistan Medical and Dental Council) and future of more than 10,000 Pakistani students was uncertain.

OPC vice-chairperson assured the student that he would raise this issue on every forum. The complainant thanked the OPC vice-chairperson lauding the dedication and determination of Ch. Waseem Akhtar and his team.