Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) today

LAHORE:Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala will be observed on Thursday (today) with traditional religious solemnity and spirit, but amidst strict security measures in view of ongoing wave of lawlessness and terrorism in the country.

The government is expected to shut down the mobile phone service in selected areas which has been becoming a regular feature of security arrangements to avert possible subversion at religious gatherings for the last two years.

Various Majalis and Matam gatherings will be held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom. While a number of Alam and Tazia processions will be taken out from different Imambargahs and march on their respective routes. The central Zuljinnah procession will be taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and culminate at Karbala Gamay Shah in the night after passing through its traditional route. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazar, Novelty Chowk, Bhatti Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.

District administration has evolved special measures to ensure the security and facilitate thousands of chest beating and Noha reciting mourners. In order to avoid the possible converging of participants of the Chehlum procession with thousands of devotees gathered at Data Darbar for the concluding ceremonies of the 3rd day of the annual Urs, the procession has been scheduled to reach its conclusion at the nearby Karbala Gamay Shah a little late after the Isha prayers. After the culmination, a Majlis will be held at Karbala Gamay Shah where different Zakerin will highlight the significance of Karbala incident and the philosophy of martyrdom.

Special measures were taken to ensure the security and facilitation of thousands of chest beating and mourners. Besides surveillance through helicopters and close circuit television cameras, sharp shooters were deployed at multi-storied buildings along the route. Elite force jawans on ten vehicles performed security duties from start of procession at Haveli Alaf Shah to its culmination at Karbala Gamay Shah.