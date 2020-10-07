Outgoing naval chief calls on president

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi paid a farewell call on President Dr Arif Alvi at the Aiwan-e-Sadr Tuesday. The president appreciated the services of Admiral Zafar Mahmood for the defence of the country. He paid tribute to Admiral Zafar Mahmood for his efforts to upgrade Pakistan Navy and for fully protecting country’s maritime borders. He also extended best wishes to the outgoing naval chief.