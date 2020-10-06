Decision reserved in Khursheed Shah reference

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has reserved the decision to indict PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah and the 18 co-accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption reference till October 12.

Meanwhile, MNA Syed Khursheed Shah said the PPP-led Sindh government could not remain silent over the formation of the Pakistan Islands Development Authority, terming it illegal, unconstitutional, and a violation of the provincial autonomy. Talking to media persons after appearing before the Accountability Court, Sukkur, in Rs1.23 billion assets beyond means reference, Khursheed Shah said the MQM-P alone does not want a separate province but they share Prime Minister Imran Khanâ€™s mindset to divide Sindh. The PPP politician said the economic condition of the country was not stable.

He said the PTI government has provided an NRO to its legislators, while not a single member of the opposition had ever demanded any concession. He said labelling the opposition leaders as traitors is nothing new. He said the government, especially Prime Minister Imran Khan, was focused on sending his political opponents to the jail and dragging them into corruption cases.