PTI submits resolution in PA against ‘artificial wheat crisis’ in Sindh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the Sindh Assembly have submitted a resolution condemning the Sindh government for “creating an artificial wheat crisis”.

PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman submitted the resolution on Monday, while Jamal Siddiqui, Raja Azhar, Imran Shah and Omar Omari accompanied him.

Talking to media persons on this occasion, Zaman said: “The National Accountability Bureau is also investigating the case. Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should tell when the poor will get wheat. A total of 1.2 million tons of wheat is lying in the warehouse,” he said.

He requested the chief justice to order an inquiry into the wheat crisis in Sindh. “We fear that riots may break out because of wheat.” Zaman said the PPP provincial ministers had failed badly. “The wheat crisis is again rising in Sindh and due to which all blackmailers in Sindh have become active,” he said.

He announced that the PTI would also hold a rally against the PPP for bad governance and corruption. “The PPP’s politics is being buried due to better performance of the federal government,” he claimed.