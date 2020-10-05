140 noted personalities paid tribute

LAHORE:Lahore Sangat, an informal association of Lahorites that works to commemorate and pay tribute to extraordinary personalities who have enriched our culture and history, has prepared a preliminary list of over 140 personalities, of whom it has already installed plaques of more than 20.

The distinctive blue enamel plaques are installed where these exceptional individuals lived and worked. The objective of the plaques is not only to honour the personalities, but also to create awareness and develop a sense of pride amongst the local people about the significance of their neighbourhood.

In March, the plaques were installed within the Walled City of Lahore, honouring the luminaries, including Hafeez Jalundhri, Rustam-e-Zaman Gama Pehlwan, Bare Ghulam Ali, Agha Hashar Kashmiri, Ustad Daman, Abdul Rahman Chughtai, Malika-e-Tarrunum Nur Jahan and Allama Iqbal. Lahore Sangat is recommencing the installations post-Covid lockdown, and is grateful to Lahore Commissioner, Municipal Corporation Lahore and Walled City Lahore Authority for their continued cooperation and facilitation.