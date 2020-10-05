close
Mon Oct 05, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

Maryam Nawaz favourite personality of youths: PML-N

Lahore

Our Correspondent
October 5, 2020

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said that the young generation of Pakistan considers Maryam Nawaz as their favourite personality on Twitter.

The nation is protesting over the prices of flour, sugar, medicines and vegetables while Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan was thinking about the Twitter account of Maryam Nawaz, she said. Maryam Nawaz's popularity is not being digested by the government, she said adding that a brigade was recruited to abuse those who criticised PTI’s policies on Twitter. She alleged that the government was spending a huge budget to run this brigade from the state exchequer. In response to Fayyaz Chohan's statement, she said that instead of giving jobs to young generation, the government had taught them to spread anarchy and hatred. She said no worker of PML-N believed in humiliating and ridiculing women.

