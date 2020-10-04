Azerbaijan asks media to follow UNSC guidelines in conflict zone

ISLAMABAD: Azerbaijan has asked media persons to avoid visiting temporarily occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia as they shouldn’t give an opportunity to Armenia to exploit them and those who are operating in the occupied territories.

They have been advised to strictly comply with the requirements in this regard and refrain committing any action that could undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including through propagating illegal use of forces by Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan embassy in its release on Saturday referred to its government’s spokesman that strongly urged all media representatives to strictly follow the rules and regulations pertaining accreditation of foreign journalists in Azerbaijan. The statement said that increasing number of reports are indicating Armenia’s irresponsible attempts to exploit journalists, both its own nationals and citizens of other countries, during its ongoing military operations against Azerbaijan. In some cases, while bringing journalists and other media professionals in theatre of active military operations, Armenia, purposefully does not take necessary measures to distinguishing them from combatants. The spokesman said the irresponsible behaviour of Armenia is a serious violation of its obligation under international humanitarian law, to take all feasible precautions to protect the civilian population and civilian objects under its control against the effects of attacks. In so doing, the spokesman said, Armenia put the safety and security of journalists operating in the conflict zone at risk, for the sake of its anti-Azerbaijan propaganda.

The spokesman recalled that under international humanitarian law, and UN Security Council resolutions, journalists in armed conflicts are classified as civilians, and as such should be afforded the same protection as applicable to civilians.

“It is of crucial importance that all journalists, media professionals and associated personnel exercise maximum care and avoid any action that would undermine their status as a civilian in the conflict zone.

The UNSC resolutions provide a framework for the journalistic activity and serve as the terms of reference for the media professionals working in and reporting on the situations of armed conflicts. Failure by journalists to follow guidelines increases the risks of exploitation of media to foment hatred and tensions and promotes situations created through unlawful use of force against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of States and accompanied by serious violations of international humanitarian law, thus, contributing to the continuation of occupation of territories and conflicts, he added.

Azerbaijan has asked all relevant inter-governmental and non-governmental organisations and institutions to exercise all necessary measures with a view to preventing the exploitation of journalists, media workers and associated personnel by Armenia in its military aggression against Azerbaijan and ensuring that all journalists strictly follow rules and regulations with a view to not adversely affecting their status as civilians. Interestingly, a day earlier, two French journalists were injured seriously in the conflict area.