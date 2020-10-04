Book on Pakistani media launched in Washington

WASHINGTON: Pakistani media are thriving and chained at the same time. This was the conclusion of the virtual launching of the new book: “From Terrorism to Television: Media, State, and Society in Pakistan” at the National Press Club in Washington DC. The book is co-edited by Qaisar Abbas and Farooq Sulehria, says a press release.

Dr Qaisar Abbas, highlighting the book objectives, said the current research on the media in Pakistan is mostly limited to print media and historical issues with outdated methodologies. “This book focuses on modern-age media issues discussed by journalists, scholars, and emerging writers,” he remarked.

The book is structured around the five themes.

Abbas thanked the diverse team of writers who contributed scholarly chapters in the book. Fawzia Afzal Khan, Afiya Shehrbano Zia, Ayesha Khan, Haya Fatima Iqbal, and Farah Zia contributed chapters on women’s issues and feminism. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the media framing of the Kashmir conflict in TV talk shows in India and Pakistan.