‘JI to play role in creation of South Punjab province’

MULTAN: Jamaat-e-Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch has said that his party would play its due role in the creation of the South Punjab province.

Talking to journalists at Madrassa Jamiatul Aloom on Friday, Baloch said that PM Imran Khan did not meet the expectations of the people.

In the political arena, every party had the constitutional right to present its position, but unfortunately they were not united on national fronts, he lamented.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was responsible for the whole current situation as he was not ready to give up container politics, he maintained.

Liaqat Baloch said that the wheat crisis still continues in the country while the sugarcane growers were suffering from the new crisis of recovery of their payments.

The government remained failed in providing jobs to a single person during the 32 months of rule, he added.

He assured that the JI would raise the voice of solution to the people’s problems across the country and the entire nation would show solidarity with the people of Karachi on October 14.

Land Record Centre officials asked to improve performance: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Khatak Friday asked Land Record Centre officials to improve their performance and work with dedication and honesty.

The Deputy Commissioner stated this during his visit to Multan Sadr Land Record Centre.

He directed the officials to establish additional counters and depute more staff to facilitate the visitors.

He ordered stern action against tout mafia. The DC said strict action will be launched against the officials of Land Record Centre if they are found involved in helping tout mafia in any way.

He said a quick action would be started if any citizen filed a plea against the officials.

He showed his displeasure when he found citizens awaiting their turn to get a copy of their land ownership.