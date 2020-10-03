Coronavirus continues hitting twin cities

Rawalpindi : Coronavirus illness, COVID-19 outbreak is continuously hitting population here in Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district as the virus claimed another life here in the region in last 24 hours while as many as 53 more patients have been tested positive for the illness.

The number of patients being tested positive for the illness that has registered a significant decline in the month of August has once again shot up over 50 patients per day on average at least during the last three weeks.

According to details, a 68-year old male patient who was a resident of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board area died of the disease at Fauji Foundation Hospital in town in last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 289. It is important that the virus has already claimed 182 lives in the federal capital.

In last 24 hours, another 39 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT taking tally to 16650 of which 15,947 have already recovered however there are still as many as 521 active cases of the disease in the federal capital.

Another 14 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in last 24 hours. To date, a total of 6,335 patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from Rawalpindi of which 5913 have recovered while number of active cases of the disease is 133 in Rawalpindi on Friday.

At present, a total of 11 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility while 122 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’. He added the number of suspects of the disease under quarantine at their homes in the district was 302 on Friday.