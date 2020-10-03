Corona testing of all students, staff not recommended

LAHORE:The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (PSHD) Punjab has clarified that compulsory testing of all students and staff for Covid-19 is not recommended by the government.

In a letter to University of Health Sciences (UHS) vice-chancellor, the PSHD secretary observed that all educational institutes should follow the SOPs for coronavirus and have effective precautionary measures in place.

He said it had been observed that certain educational institutes were requiring compulsory testing of all staff and students. He added compulsory testing of all students and staff was not recommended by the government given the low positivity ratio observed in last month and analysis of prevalence ratio among high risk populations and high density areas. “Testing should only be carried out in symptomatic cases,” he wrote.