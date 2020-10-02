CEC says preparations completed to hold LG polls in KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of Pakistan Sikandar Sultan Raja said on Thursday that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had completed all logistic preparations to conduct the local government polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The delimitation work is going in full swing in the entire province except for seven divisional headquarters districts where the KP government is yet to remove legal hurdles in the establishment of Tehsil Councils,” he elaborated while chairing a meeting.

Member of the ECP from KP .Justice ® Irshad Qaisar, PEC, KP, Sharifullah, Joint PEC KP, Haroon Khan Shinwari, Director, Local Government, Inayatullah Khan Wazir, Director (Elections), Khushal Zada, Deputy Director (Admn), Muhammad Mumtaz & Public Relations Officer, Sohail Ahmad, attended the meeting.

The CEC paid a visit to the newly shifted building of the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Peshawar, and chaired a meeting of the officers of the PEC office KP. He appealed to the general public to cooperate with ECP in completing the delimitation process in a precise manner.