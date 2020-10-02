Steps for smog prevention

LAHORE:A departmental meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Muhammad Rizwan was held in the Committee Room of the Environment Department on Thursday in which arrangements for smog prevention were reviewed.

Environment Protection Secretary Zahid Hussain told the minister that some time ago an important meeting was held with the representatives of the kiln association in which they appealed to extend the deadline for transfer of kilns across the province to zig zag technology or environment friendly technology as special relief was given to every business sector by the government due to COVID-19 and their concerns were conveyed to the authorities, but in a recent meeting of the Judicial Environment Commission, representatives of the kiln association voluntarily announced that they would close kilns from November 07 to December 31, 2020.

DG Arshad Abbas told the provincial minister that an agreement would be enforced by EPD in this regard and DCOs of all districts would be directed to ensure implementation of the decision. He said that instruction were given to DCs regarding stubble burning, emissions from kilns, industrial units and solid waste burning in order to curtail accumulation of smog during winter. Provincial Minister Muhammad Rizwan said that voluntary action on the part of kiln owners was commendable to reduce environmental pollution.

He said that with the start of the winter, smog appeared but the main reason was the emission from vehicles and all the departments concerned had made a comprehensive strategy to control environmental pollution. He said that closure of kilns was not the agenda of the government but it wanted to ensure zig zag or friendly environment technology to get rid of environmental pollution.

Sanitation: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chairman Malik Amjad Ali Noon along with the LWMC CEO paid surprise visits to a number of areas in the City Thursday late night.

They monitored the cleanliness arrangements at Sherpao Bridge, Gurumangat Road, Ghalib Market, College Road, Makkah Colony, Khan Colony, Shah Jamal, Waste Collection Point Arfa Kareem Tower and other areas.

LGH: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-freed Zafar announced special treatment and care for senior citizens at Lahore General Hospital and for this purpose two focal persons have been nominated who will monitor the medical facilities to be provided to these senior citizens.

In this regard, Dr Abdul Aziz has been nominated for free MRI and diagnostic tests for the senior citizens while Deputy Nursing Superintendent Ruqia Bano has been assigned the responsibility of caring for the indoor patients of senior citizens.