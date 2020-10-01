close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
October 1, 2020

Nawaz must be brought back, says Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday said Nawaz Sharif, a convict and fugitive from law, must be brought back to serve his remaining sentence.

Nawaz Sharif has fooled the courts, legal process and people of Pakistan and was now mocking the (judicial) system from safe heaven, he tweeted.

He said the remarks of Islamabad High Court about Nawaz were the only reality and legality of his existence.

