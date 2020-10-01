Ulema declare suicide attacks un-Islamic

LAHORE:A large number of religious scholars issued a combined decree, declaring the suicide bombing un-Islamic and ‘Haram’ at a convention of Punjab leadership of religious parties here on Wednesday.

The clerics said suicide attacks were haram/un-Islamic as Islam protects lives and properties of all fellow human beings. They rejected extremism in the name of religion. They recommended inclusion of Paigham-e-Pakistan in curriculum of schools and colleges and legislations based on Qur'an and Sunnah.

Minister for Auqaf Saeedul Hasan Shah said Paigham-e-Pakistan promotes peace, interfaith harmony and national integration while addressing the convention of provincial religious leaders in collaboration with Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) and Paigham.

The minister was the special guest at the convention.

Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Head Department of Research and Message, Pakistan, International Islamic University, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman, Ulema Council and Khatib of Badshahi Mosque, Ijaz Alam Augustine, Dr Emad Lakhvi attended the convention. Delivering a welcome address, Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director, SSDO, said the SSDO, in consultation with all stakeholders, had organised activities at the national level on National Action Plan, police reforms and other areas. He said, “Our suggestions and research were used by members of parliamentarians for guidance in legislation.”

He said Paigham –e-Pakistan and the National Action Plan is a comprehensive document. He said all stakeholders of the country have agrees with the document. Minister for Auqaf Saeed Al Hassan Shah said, “Peace, brotherhood, religious practice is one of our basic needs. Enemies of the country want to destabilise the country while we have resolved to promote brotherhood and peace. We look at the situation in Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya and Iraq, we can understand that peace and unity is one of the great blessings. The government, military establishment and society agreed that the nefarious intentions of the enemy should be thwarted.” It was the national duty of all of us to strengthen the intellectual movement in the name Paigham-e-Pakistan.

Religious scholars should be a part of this Paigham-e-Pakistan movement and promote national harmony in their respective spheres, he said and warned that the negative use of social media posed a serious threat to national unity and caution was needed. Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Director General, Department of Research, International Islamic University, said the message for peace and tranquility in society is Pakistan’s national manifesto. Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said there is a dire for religious harmony in Pakistan.