Raja Basharat takes notice of rising murder cases

LAHORE:Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has taken notice of rising number of murders in Punjab and directed the police to take immediate steps to curb the rising incidents of murder, robbery and theft.

He was presiding over a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Raja Basharat said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide security to people. He stressed that the implementation of ban on carrying arms in courts should be ensured. The law minister said there should be strict action against illegal housing societies and illegal occupation mafias. He directed all RPOs to stop rise in crime and restore government writ and public confidence. The meeting reviewed the security arrangements for Chehlum processions and Urs Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. It was informed in the briefing that Army and Rangers troops would also be ready to assist the district administration. Raja Basharat directed that security and strict SOPs of corona be strictly observed during Chehlum processions and Urs celebrations.