Bangladesh Test not possible this year

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed its Bangladeshi counterparts that it would not be possible to stage the remaining Test of their series during the ongoing 2020-21 season.

Pakistan and Bangladesh played the first Test of their two-match series in February. The visitors were scheduled to return after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in April. However, the Covid-19 pandemic did not allow the plan to go through.

The PCB informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that due to the commitments of the national team, the series, which is a part of the ICC Test Championship, would not be completed this season.

According to Geo Super, the PCB informed the BCB that the Test could be staged during the 2021-22 season, depending on any window in the schedule.

Sources further said that the ICC Test Championship could be extended by a year as several teams have been unable to complete their series due to the Covid-19 inactivity.