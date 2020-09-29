PTI questions Sindh govt’s silence about ‘anti-Pakistan slogans’ in rally

KARACHI: Showing their concerns over the raising of anti-Pakistani slogans at a rally in Karachi and an attack on a police officer in Larkana on Sunday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh leaders said on Monday the Sindh chief minister should take notice of such incidents.

Addressing a press conference at the Karachi Press Club, PTI Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman said a Sindhi natinalst party held a rally outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday where participants charmed anti-state and anti-Pakistan slogans.

“Slogans against the government are acceptable, but slogans against the country will not be tolerated,” Zaman warned. “These people have been taking money from India and RAW and chanting slogans against the country. Why didn’t the chief minister of Sindh take action against these slogans and people?”

He demanded that a case of treason should be registered against those who chanted the anti-Pakistan slogans. “Our Sindhi brothers are patriots and Pakistan’s resolution was passed by the Sindh Assembly,” said Zaman. “The PTI is against the partition of Sindh. Sindh is the lifeblood of Pakistan.”

He also condemned the torture on an ASI in Larkana, and alleged that a student leader of the ruling Pakistan Poeples Party tortured him in the presence of the SHO. “Every trouble in Sindh starts from Larkana, the city of Bhuttos. Dog-bites, AIDS or corruption starts from Larkana,” said PTI leader.

He said PPP cadres were being recruited in the police who were taking revenge on the people of Sindh. Criticising the PPP, Zaman said the people of Sindh had no drinking water, no education in schools, and no treatment in hospitals. “But despite that, the PPP is doing politics and preparing to protest against the federal government,” he said, commenting on the PPP’s announcement to stage a protest over the federal government for its failure to provide gas to the province.

Zaman said that on March 11, 2019, the Sui Southern Gas Company submitted a request to the Sindh government, telling it that there was a shortage of 200 MCF of gas in Karachi for which it wanted to lay a 17-km line which would run from Port Qasim to District Malir. “The line will be completed in two and a half months, but the Sindh government did not allow the SSGC. We will submit the letter again to the Chief Minister’s House,” he said.

He said the PPP was responsible for loadshedding of electricity and gas in the city. The PTI would also organise protests against the PPP-led Sindh government from Karachi to Kashmore over its bad governance, corruption, and nepotism, he said. MPA Dr Sanjay Gangwani, PTI leaders Jam Farooq, Arsalan Mirza, Mahfooz Irsani, Akbar Morejo and others were also present on the occasion.