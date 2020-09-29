Matric forms date extended

LAHORE:Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has extended last date to submit forms for Secondary School Certificate (Class-10th) Supplementary Examinations 2020.

According to a BISE spokesperson, now the candidates can submit the forms with single fee till October 9, with double fee till October 16 and with triple fee till October 23, 2020. The exam will commence from November 7, 2020.

PhDs awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhDs to five of its students. Muhammad Abdullah, son of Muhammad Iqbal Javaid, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Computer Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Performance-aware Cloud Resource Management for Microservices-based Applications’, Asif Farooq, son of Muhammad Ashiq, in the subject of Political Science after approval of his thesis entitled ‘China’s Foreign Policy: Strategic Options in South Asia (2001-2018)’, Bushra Ejaz, daughter of Ijaz Ahmad, in the subject of Punjabi after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Pakistani Punjabi Novel Wich Punjab Da Waseb (Teheeq Te Tajzia)’, Nusrat Perveen, daughter of Muhammad Siddique, in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Impact Assessment of Urban Expansion on the Air Pollution of Faisalabad City from 2000-2015’ and Amber Fatima, daughter of Syed Tasveer Haider, in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Sustainable Solid Waste Management System for Northern Lahore’.