Power woes

Shikarpur’s residents have been facing the problem of the prolonged loadshedding for quite some time now with no relief in sight. The relevant authorities know about the problems faced by residents, but they have taken no action to date. Frequent power cuts have affected businesses as well.

Also, after almost seven months, schools are reopening across the country. How will students study when power will remain out for hours? The higher authorities must do something about this issue and provide some relief to residents.

Zulfiqar Ali Junejo

Shikarpur