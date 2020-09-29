Bring reforms

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) instructs applicants to bring their fee deposit slip to the test centre. Since the duration between the fee submission and the test date is needlessly long, many people end up misplacing their slips. Even though they have their FPSC-issued test slips, they are not allowed to take the exam. The FPSC has to do away with this process. In this modern world, the institution should make use of technology to make the application process easier for the people.

Also, the FPSC does not share the marks obtained by the people and only lists the names of the people who pass the test. This is wrong. The people should know how much they scored so that they can prepare for their examinations in a better manner. The institute should have a look at how the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) conducts its exams and announces the results.

Khalid Khan

Swat