State land worth millions reclaimed

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment retrieved millions of rupees state land from illegal occupation of various housing societies. ACE Multan on the directions of DG Gohar Nafees retrieved 16 kanal land from illegal occupation of Royal Orchard Housing Scheme The market value of the land is over Rs250 million.

Originally belonging to Land Commission of Pakistan, it was fraudulently grabbed by the housing society with the help of MDA Patwari Abdul Khaliq Vicky. A case has been registered against four persons, including Mr Khaliq and Royal Orchard Company Secretary Rana Zafar for illegally merging the state land with the society. In another operation, ACE DG Khan retrieved 16 kanal of state land from illegal occupation of Al-Shafi Housing Scheme. Market value of the retrieved land was said to be Rs160 million. Meanwhile, ACE Sahiwal has retrieved 233 kanal of state land worth over Rs40 million from Qabza Mafia in the area of Depalpur and Cheechawatni.