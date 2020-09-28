Man ‘confesses’ to killing wife to frame neighbour

BAHAWALPUR: A man has ‘confessed’ to killing his 70-year-old wife in a failed bid to frame his neighbor with whom he had a rivalry in the city's Nowshera Jadeed area, police said Sunday.

According to police, the husband of the deceased woman was arrested after he admitted to the crime during investigation. The police claimed the man had called helpline 15 to alert authorities to frame his neighbour in the murder of his wife. "I had an enmity with my neighbour so I killed my wife to implicate him in the killing," the police quoted the man as saying. Case has been registered on the report of the brother of the deceased woman.