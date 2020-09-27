Education for all

It is the responsibility of the state to provide free and high-quality education to its citizens. In our country, the government pays no attention to the education sector. Thousands of childern in Balochistan are out of school, but both the federal and provincial governments have done nothing to provide education facilities in the province. Education is the backbone of any nation and the key to development and growth.

The higher authorities should pay attention to the education issue in Balocation, and make sure that all cities and villages of the province have proper schools and colleges.

Hunzla Kakar

Zhob