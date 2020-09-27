Two booked over torturing youth

MUZAFFARGARH: Police have registered a case against two accused over torturing a youth over an old enmity. According to police spokesman, outlaws identified as Naseer and M Hussain of Mouza Langarwah in Kundai police premises tied Arif with ropes and tortured him to take revenge of an old enmity and also made video of the incident. The police freed the youth and booked the accused.

Meanwhile, DPO Muhammad Hassan Iqbal took the notice of the incident and directed DSP Alipur to directly supervise the investigation.

Police retrieve house after 12 years: Local police Saturday claimed to have retrieved a house from occupation mafia almost after 12 years. Rana Yunis had given a house to a widow on minimal rent and received it on time. When it was asked to be vacated, the house was occupied by certain occupation mafia belonged to Oad Bradri. Later, the accused party filed claim of the house in court and took stay order. The case was run for about twelve years. However, as soon as the court issued verdict in favor of the house’s real owner, police team removed illegal inmates out of the house.

DPO dismisses 11 cops: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal Saturday dismissed 11 cops over misuse of power, corruption and supporting culprits. The DPO dismissed two sub-inspectors, three ASIs, six constables after allegations proved against them. Service confiscation punishments were also awarded to one inspector, nine SIs, two ASIs and eight constables. Similarly, other punishments including censure, reduction in pay and warning were given to 31 cops and employees.