Pakistanis can travel to KSA after PCR tests: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia lifted travel restrictions imposed on Pakistanis, allowing passengers from the country to travel to the kingdom on Iqama or a visit visa.

This was announced by the spokesperson of the foreign office, who said that it will be mandatory for persons to take a PCR test in Saudi Arabia after they arrived in the country. "The PCR test will have to be undertaken within 48 hours of arriving in Saudi Arabia," he said, clarifying that Saudi Arabia had not imposed any special travelling restrictions on Pakistanis.

"Pakistanis can travel to Saudi Arabia with ease without any restrictions," he said. The KSA had imposed a travel ban on European, African and Asian countries such as Switzerland, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Sudan, Ethiopia etc, following Covid-19 pandemic.