Four die of covid-19

Four more people have died from the novel coronavirus and 242 fresh have emerged in Sindh when 16,976 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours.

The province’s death toll from the viral disease had reached 2,481, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Friday. So far, he said, 1,307,753 tests had been conducted which diagnosed 135,488 patients, of them 95.5 per cent or 129,396 had defeated the virus, including 295 who recovered last night. According to the CM, 3611 patients are currently under treatment: 3,328 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 277 at hospitals.