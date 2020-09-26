PAF’s rifle team breaks record at National Shooting C’ship

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) created a new record during the 27th National Shooting Championship at the Pak Army International Shooting Range in Jhelum on Friday.

PAF’s rifle team, comprising Nasir Yasin, Midrar Ali, and Shahid Mushtaq, broke their own record of 1843.1 points made in 2015 in the prone rifle event.

Meanwhile, in the individual category 10 meter Air Pistol for men, Gulfam Joseph of Army clinched gold medal and Kaleem Ullah of PAF won silver, while bronze was claimed by Kaleemullah of Army.

In the team category of the said event, gold medal was won by Army, silver medal went to Navy, while bronze medal was claimed by PAF.

In the individual category of 50 meter Prone Rifle event for men, Aqib Latif of Navy won gold medal, Nasir of PAF claimed silver, while Midrar Ali of PAF grabbed bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, gold medal was claimed by PAF, silver was won by Navy, while Army won bronze medal.