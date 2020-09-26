Abandoned vision

The founding father of Pakistan was all for the fair distribution of wealth and accountability for all. He never introduced a system that makes the rich get richer and pushes the poor to the brink of disaster. He equated bribery with poison and treated it as an obstacle in the way of peace and progress. In one of his speeches, he said that everyone in Pakistan had equal rights and opportunities.

However, his vision was pushed back by his successors who trampled with his vision and gave way to massive inequality, corruption, and a system that only favoured the rich and powerful. They were only focused on amassing personal wealth by any means possible. This created a huge gap between the rich and the poor. The result is that our country has failed to attain sustainable economic growth and the poor bear the peril of poverty.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad